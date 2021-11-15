UK records another 36,517 new coronavirus cases

Xinhua) 11:27, November 15, 2021

A commuter passes a sign requiring people to wear face covering while travelling on the tube in London, Britain, on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

LONDON, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Britain on Sunday registered 36,517 new COVID-19 infections and 63 coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total loss of lives to 142,898, according to the latest official figures.

The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The infections have raised by 6 percent over the last seven days, and the number of deaths has decreased by 6.9 percent.

There are currently 8,652 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The latest data came as more than one million 12 to 15-year-olds in England have been vaccinated against COVID-19, figures from National Health Service (NHS) England showed.

"Over a million young people aged 12 to 15 have now received the crucial protection the vaccine provides," British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

"This is a phenomenal accomplishment and will make a huge difference in stopping COVID-19 from further disrupting their education, their health and their lives," he added.

More than 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 percent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate. More than 21 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)