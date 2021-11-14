China's Tongliao copes with record snowstorm to guarantee people's normal life

Xinhua) 13:41, November 14, 2021

Aerial photo shows villagers clearing snow in Kulun Banner of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A villager clears snow in Kulun Banner of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo shows villagers clearing snow in Kulun Banner of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A villager feeds his cows in Kulun Banner of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo shows a villager clearing snow in Kulun Banner of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A villager clears snow in Kulun Banner of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Villagers clear snow in Kulun Banner of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Villagers clear snow in Kulun Banner of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo shows a villager clearing snow in Kulun Banner of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo shows a snow-coverd village in Kulun Banner of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)