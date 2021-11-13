UNESCO celebrates its 75th anniversary
A singer performs during a celebration event of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2021. Some 28 heads of state and government gathered Friday evening in Paris to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UNESCO. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
PARIS, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Some 28 heads of state and government gathered Friday evening in Paris to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
In his video message, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the role of UNESCO in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding.
"At a time of great inequalities, environmental crisis, polarization and the global pandemic, UNESCO's role is more critical than ever to restore trust and solidarity, to ensure greater access to education for all, promote cultural diversity and steer technological progress for the greater good," the UN chief said.
The work carried out by UNESCO proves its importance in "a more networked, inclusive and effective multilateralism that delivers tangible benefits for people across the world," he said.
Audrey Azoulay, the newly re-elected director-general of UNESCO, said that the UN agency was established "based on a strong conviction ... that peace should be established upon the foundation of the intellectual and moral solidarity of humanity."
She highlighted the role of UNESCO, noting it played as an "essential tool" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem
Musicians play during a celebration event of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2021. Some 28 heads of state and government gathered Friday evening in Paris to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UNESCO. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Chinese pianist Lang Lang delivers a video message during a celebration event of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2021. Some 28 heads of state and government gathered Friday evening in Paris to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UNESCO. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2021 shows people attending a celebration event of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, France. Some 28 heads of state and government gathered Friday evening in Paris to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UNESCO. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- UNESCO officials laud China's role in UN over past 50 years
- Confucius Prize for Literacy awarded in east China
- 44th session of World Heritage Committee of UNESCO concludes in Fuzhou
- China’s Maritime Silk Road port city Quanzhou added to UNESCO World Heritage List
- Quanzhou added to UNESCO World Heritage List
- Cultural sites in China, India, Iran, Spain inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List
- Five cultural sites in Saudi Arabia, Europe inscribed on UNESCO's world heritage list
- China demonstrates great commitment in world heritage protection: UNESCO
- World Heritage Committee opens 44th session in east China
- 44th World Heritage Committee of UNESCO to open on July 16 in Fuzhou
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.