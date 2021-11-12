Home>>
Xi says openness lifeline of Asia-Pacific cooperation
(Xinhua) 21:06, November 12, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that openness is the lifeline of Asia-Pacific cooperation.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing via video link.
Xi called for upholding open regionalism, following the guidance of the Putrajaya Vision 2040 in advancing regional economic integration, and working for the early realization of a high-standard Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.
