Young German man takes delight in videotaping traditional cultures of China's ethnic minority groups

People's Daily Online) 09:56, November 12, 2021

Robert Adolf, a 24-year-old young German man, has taken great delight in shooting a documentary on the customs and traditional cultures of China's ethnic minority groups, including the Tujia, Miao, Dong, Buyi, Yao, and Shui, among others, over the past half year.

Adolf poses for a picture with a woman from Huangping county, Guangzhou province. (Photo/chinanews.com)

Adolf came up with his plan in June this year, having set out first from east China's Jiangsu province. He then travelled along with his three Chinese friends to central China's Hubei province, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou province, which are home to many different ethnic minority groups.

“I didn't know that there are 56 ethnic groups in China until I came to this country,” said Adolf, adding that the documentary he planned to shoot would help introduce the unique cultures of these ethnic groups to foreigners outside China.

Adolf and the Shui people pose for a picture in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, Guizhou province. (Photo/chinanews.com)

“I just want to record moments of their daily life with my camera,” Adolf said. He admitted that his true intent was to document the reality found in these ethnic minority’s daily life. Without preparing any scripts in advance, the shooting process was flexible and full of fun encounters due to all the uncertainties.

According to Adolf, the one-week trip in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, Guizhou province, impressed him the most. This is because there he met local villagers who treated him as a family member.

Adolf also celebrated the grandest festival of the Shui people living in this region – the Duan Festival. He said that the Duan Festival was meant to celebrate the harvest, with a variety of delicious food and rice wine being offered inside people’s home. The harmonious atmosphere and hospitable locals made Adolf really feel like he was at home.

Adolf and the Dong people in Guizhou province. (Photo/chinanews.com)

During the journey, Adolf posted lots of short videos on popular video sharing platforms, such as Douyin, Kuaishou, and YouTube, appealing to both Chinese and foreign netizens.

“Many foreigners are surprised at the beauty of China and they all look forward to visiting China after the pandemic. This is exactly what I want to see from my shooting,” said Adolf. He also hoped that after witnessing the social developments of China's ethnic minority groups, foreigners can remove their biases against China.

“Although China is far away from my home in Germany, I do always feel like at home here,” said Adolf, adding that he will continue his shooting plan so as to better share splendid Chinese culture with the rest of the world.

Adolf and a woman from Sandu Shui Autonomous County. (Photo/chinanews.com)

Adolf and two women from a Yao village in Huanluo, Guangxi. (Photo/chinanews.com)

Adolf tries wearing a traditional headdress from Liuzhi, Guizhou province. (Photo/chinanews.com)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)