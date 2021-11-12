Home>>
How taikonauts sort out their kitchen waste?
(Xinhua) 09:14, November 12, 2021
Like everyone on Earth, Chinese taikonauts in the Tiangong space station also need to sort out their kitchen waste. Let’s have a look at how they do it.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- How Chinese astronauts maintain personal hygiene in space
- Homemade spacesuits ensure safety of Chinese astronauts in space
- China’s space station recycles 66 liters of urine in 3 weeks to support crew
- Cutting-edge technology to support Shenzhou-12 taikonauts' first spacewalk mission
- China's 5th manned space trip for next year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.