Languages

Archive

Friday, November 12, 2021

Home>>

China's brain-inspired computing

(Xinhua) 09:04, November 12, 2021

 

Unmanned bicycle, TianJic chip published on the journal Nature...They all come from the Center for Brain-Inspired Computing Research (CBICR), Tsinghua University. Here's the story of how to realize general artificial intelligence by the inspiration of our own brain.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories