Home>>
China's brain-inspired computing
(Xinhua) 09:04, November 12, 2021
Unmanned bicycle, TianJic chip published on the journal Nature...They all come from the Center for Brain-Inspired Computing Research (CBICR), Tsinghua University. Here's the story of how to realize general artificial intelligence by the inspiration of our own brain.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.