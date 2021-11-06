Home>>
Chinatown Storytelling Center unveiled in Vancouver
(Xinhua) 14:31, November 06, 2021
A visitor takes photos as she visits Chinatown Storytelling Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 5, 2021. Featuring more than 150 stories from Chinese immigrants, Chinatown Storytelling Center was unveiled in Vancouver on Friday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
