Chinatown Storytelling Center unveiled in Vancouver

Xinhua) 14:31, November 06, 2021

A visitor takes photos as she visits Chinatown Storytelling Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 5, 2021. Featuring more than 150 stories from Chinese immigrants, Chinatown Storytelling Center was unveiled in Vancouver on Friday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

