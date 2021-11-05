China has delivered global dividends in the past two decades after joining WTO
BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001 has become a watershed event in China's development, not just in terms of the phenomenal changes happening within China, but also its interaction with the rest of the world, in particular the global spillovers of its economic expansion.
Contributing nearly 30 percent on average to world economic growth over the past 20 years, China now boasts the largest middle-income population in the world and is a major trade partner for over 120 countries and regions, and the largest trade partner of the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Much has been realized and achieved in the past two decades despite all the twists and turns. For China, a global growth driver and advocate of multilateralism, there is always more to be expected.
