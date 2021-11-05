Dream come true! 5-year-old leukemia patient experiences a day in the life of a traffic officer

Wearing traffic police uniforms and sitting on a police motorcycle as if he was on duty, 5-year-old Mu Mu finally had the chance of a lifetime to experience what a typical day was like for a traffic policeman.

Mu Mu was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2020, and has since been hospitalized at the Children’s Hospital affiliated to the Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province.

(Photo provided by the traffic police department of Hangzhou)

The boy has always wanted to be a policeman when he grows up, having been first introduced to the job responsibilities of a traffic policeman by his parents when he was at an even younger age. While at the hospital, the boy always looked through the window to watch traffic officers working on the street, growing increasingly more interested in becoming a traffic policeman day by day.

Earlier this year, Mu Mu suffered an anaphylactic shock and was in a critical condition at one point. After his symptoms gradually dissipated, Mu Mu’s mother told the nurses about her son’s dream. After completing a chemotherapy process, the nurses told Mu Mu’s mother that her boy was in a stable condition and that he could leave the hospital for a while.

(Photo provided by the traffic police department of Hangzhou)

After hearing about Mu Mu’s dream, the traffic police department in Hangzhou made special arrangements to make the boy’s dream come true. On Oct. 23, Mu Mu arrived at a traffic police station. Following the instructions of a police officer, Mu Mu changed his outfit, putting on a police officer’s hat and making a salute in front of a police flag. He also sat on a police motorcycle, visited several offices inside the traffic police station, and got first-hand experience using equipment powered with virtual reality technology. While doing all these different things, the boy, who was shy at first, gradually became more active and lively during the visit.

When Mu Mu was about to go back to the hospital, the policemen expressed their best wishes for him, hoping that he could recover soon and encouraging him to keep healthy and strong so that he too could become a policeman one day when he grows up.

