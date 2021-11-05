Picturesque autumn in Qinling Mountains

People's Daily Online) 11:22, November 05, 2021

In the late fall, the Qinling Mountains in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province rise forth with an abundance of color, indicating that the autumn season is in full swing! Setting out from Xi’an, one can drive along the National Highway 210 and enter the Qinling Mountains from Fengyukou in the Chang'an District of Xi’an. There are tier upon tier of crimsoned woods and myriad hills tinged with multitudinous colors. While driving along the National Highway 210, one can fully appreciate the vivid autumnal colors that stretch all the way deep along the sprawling ridges of the Qinling Mountains. The Qinling Mountains are like a magnificent landscape painting whose wide expanse is enshrouded in a colorful layer of reddish-brown Abies fabri.

