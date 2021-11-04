Languages

Thursday, November 04, 2021

Aerial view of 4th CIIE exhibition center

(People's Daily App) 09:33, November 04, 2021

The fourth China International Import Expo will be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

See the view of CIIE from drones of the exhibition center.

