Iran says to resume Vienna nuke talks on Nov. 29

Xinhua) 08:06, November 04, 2021

TEHRAN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's senior nuclear negotiator, said on Wednesday that the Vienna nuclear talks for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will resume on Nov. 29.

"In a phone call with Enrique Mora, we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at the removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions on Nov. 29 in Vienna," Bagheri Kani tweeted.

After meetings between Bagheri Kani and Mora, deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Service, in Tehran and Brussels, Iran and the European Union had agreed on the resumption of talks in November.

Iran has said the issue of lifting sanctions and the related parties' full implementation of obligations to the JCPOA will be the main agenda of the talks which has been suspended since June following a shift in Iran's administration.

