Paradise of insects: Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park

People's Daily Online) 16:48, November 03, 2021

Photo shows the larva of a Charaxes bernardus, a species of butterfly, in the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China’s Hainan province. (Photo/Zheng Xiaoyang)

The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China’s Hainan province is a paradise for insects thanks to its rich biodiversity. It boasts one of the most concentrated, best preserved and largest contiguous tropical rainforests in the country, and is a global biodiversity hotspot.

Located in the mountainous areas of central Hainan Island, the park includes 20 natural reserves, covering about 4,269 square kilometers.

Hainan is accelerating the protection of its tropical rainforests so as to build a better ecological environment for wild plants and animals.

