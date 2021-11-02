Chinese craftsmen set example with outstanding skills

Yang Danni, a woman in her early 20s, has come under the spotlight thanks to the outstanding creativity and craftsmanship she demonstrated during a fashion design competition held last November. Her outstanding skills earned her second place in the competition held during the National Competition for Skills of Vocational Education.

Yang Danni cuts a piece of cloth.

Yang believes that it was her attention to detail, including how the clothes were proportioned, the methods adopted in making the clothes, and how the clothes were tailored and sewed that made her stand out.

According to Yang, producing a piece of clothing is not as easy as people imagine, and takes at least six hours. “I get inspiration when I watch a movie, go shopping or dine at a restaurant. Designing clothes has become a part of my life,” said the young woman. After repeated practice, Yang is able to cut a piece of cloth perfectly without the use of a cut ruler.

In September 2021, Yang became a student at Guangdong Polytechnic, majoring in clothing design. “I have always wanted to open a workshop of my own, and because I’m from the Yi ethnic minority group, I want to make breakthroughs in combining the styles of Yi clothing with that of modern clothing.”

Li Rulin, born in 2004 in Shenzhen, decided that she would go to a vocational school after her graduation from middle school, an idea that was opposed by all her relatives. However, the strong-minded Li wanted to choose a major based on her interests so that she could always stay motivated while studying it. She was eventually recruited by a vocational school in her city, majoring in jewelry design and making.

Li Rulin creates a piece of jewelry.

While at school, Li always got up early in the morning to practice basic skills such as cutting, carving, and polishing. In 2020, Li participated in a national jewelry design competition and won first place in the making precious metal jewelry competition. Li’s professional skills changed her relatives’ opinions on not only herself, but also on vocational education in general.

Zhao Pubo was born in 1997 in a small mountain village in Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan province. At the age of 16, out of curiosity and a fascination with welding sparks, he chose to take up the profession of welding. The hardships involved in the job are unimaginable to most people, as Zhao revealed that he practiced welding for at least 14 hours a day and took just a few days off a year.

Photo show Zhao Pubo at work.

According to Zhao, welding sparks can reach temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius, and can even burn his skin through the thick protective suit. Zhao said the scars on his arms show his growth, but he has no regrets about his choices. The bright sparks and beautiful scars accompanied Zhao to the highest podium of the 45th World Skills Competition held in August 2019.

Countless young craftsmen in China are carrying forward the spirit of craftsmanship by devoting the best years of their lives to their jobs. It is through such hard work that young people are contribu

