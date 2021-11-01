Study says U.S. "China Initiative" stymies scientific innovation: SCMP

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. "China Initiative" has stymied its scientific innovation, and the country should strengthen scientific collaboration with China, according to a study released recently by two U.S. researchers.

The stated objective of the initiative -- to bolster U.S. competitiveness and frustrate China's plans to dominate strategic global tech markets -- is undermined by vilifying talented Chinese researchers crucial to U.S. innovation, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Friday, citing the 30-page study by two researchers from the University of Arizona.

The study found that more than 90 percent of 1,949 top Chinese and non-Chinese scientists working in the United States said Chinese researchers made important contributions to research and teaching.

Meanwhile, over three-quarters of the members of two civic groups felt the United States should strengthen scientific collaboration with China, said the study.

