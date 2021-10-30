China urges Lithuania to avoid unsalvageable wrong decisions on Taiwan question

Xinhua) 16:00, October 30, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China urges the Lithuanian government to abide by the solemn political commitment it made upon establishing diplomatic relations with China and avoid making unsalvageable wrong decisions, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Saturday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked for comment on a European side's move in relation to the Taiwan question.

According to media reports, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission recently expressed concerns in a joint letter over China's criticism of Lithuania's announcement of the opening of representative offices in and from Taiwan.

Wang said the one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and the political foundation for the development of relations between China and all countries having diplomatic ties with it.

China firmly opposes the plots of Taiwan authorities to create "two Chinas" and "one China, one Taiwan" in the world, said Wang, adding that China firmly opposes official exchanges between countries having diplomatic ties with China and Taiwan authorities.

He stressed that the European side should adopt a correct position and avoid disrupting the sound development of relations with China.

