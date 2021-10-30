China's trade surplus reaches 296 bln yuan in Sept.

Xinhua) 11:16, October 30, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 295.9 billion yuan (about 46 billion U.S. dollars) in September, official data shows.

The country's trade income amounted to approximately 2.1 trillion yuan, and expenditure stood at about 1.8 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's goods trade income came in at 1.89 trillion yuan with an expenditure of 1.52 trillion yuan, leading to a surplus of 368.2 billion yuan, the data shows.

The services trade saw a deficit of 72.3 billion yuan, with the sector's income and expenditure standing at 207.2 billion yuan and 279.6 billion yuan, respectively.

