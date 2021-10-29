We Are China

Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang At the 16th East Asia Summit

Xinhua) 09:15, October 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday delivered a speech at the 16th East Asia Summit via video link.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the speech.

Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang At the 16th East Asia Summit

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)