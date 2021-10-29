Home>>
Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang At the 16th East Asia Summit
(Xinhua) 09:15, October 29, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday delivered a speech at the 16th East Asia Summit via video link.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the speech.
Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang At the 16th East Asia Summit
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier proffers four-point proposal on East Asia cooperation
- China, ASEAN to launch joint feasibility study about ACFTA: Chinese premier
- Malaysia PM calls for greater China-ASEAN cooperation on post-pandemic recovery
- Thai PM calls for closer ASEAN-China collaboration to address challenges
- Philippine President Duterte thanks China for supporting ASEAN's pandemic response
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.