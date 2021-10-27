CGCC-Chicago convenes 5th annual gala online to explore interactions between China, U.S.

Xinhua) October 27, 2021

CHICAGO, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 5th Annual Gala of the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA Chicago (CGCC-Chicago) was held virtually on Tuesday under the theme of "Global Collaboration for Shared Prosperity."

Through a series of events, the gala this year aims to explore the dynamic interactions between China and the United States, the world's two largest economies, and facilitate the bilateral relationship at a time of significant changes in the world.

Addressing the conference, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang called the CGCC-Chicago gala "an important platform for the (U.S.) Midwest business community to engage with China... a great event of China-U.S. subnational exchange."

"Economy and trade cooperation have always been an anchor and propeller for the China-U.S. relationship," Qin said. "Chinese and American economies have highly complementary structures and deeply integrated interests. China and the United States must coordinate and cooperate with each other."

China will open wider to the world and build a market-oriented, law-based, and world class business environment for foreign investors, he said. "In particular, we will step up efforts on IPR protection," Qin added.

Qin urged the United States to remove restrictions and barriers for the cooperation between Chinese and American companies, and create a fair and equitable environment for Chinese investors.

Through its annual gala in the past four years, CGCC-Chicago has facilitated economic and trade exchanges between the U.S. Midwest and China, said Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen.

"The essence of China-U.S. economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win," Wang said. With more than 7,000 Chinese companies in the United States employing over 220,000 local residents, China will encourage Chinese companies in the United States to expand investment with the aim, Wang added.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland recalled their city's or state's economic exchanges and trade cooperation with China, and expressed their hope for further cooperation with China at the gala.

The discussions at the gala still show hope and promise for the collaborative future of the China-U.S. relationship, which has hit a low point after 40 years of constructive development and mutual cooperation, said Ni Pin, chairman of CGCC-Chicago.

"We believe people should communicate with hope, not with hate; companies should compete with respect, not with undermining; countries should cooperate with compromise, not with confrontation," Ni said.

Commercial and business affairs officials from the Chinese embassy in the United States, commerce officials from the U.S. federal government, representatives from seven Chinese cities, and a delegation of Chinese business leaders also attended the gala, where several companies and individuals were honored for their contributions to China-U.S. ties.

