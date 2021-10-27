Handmade bamboo papermaking continues to be carried on in SE China’s Fujian

Two women dry bamboo shreds used for making Lianshi paper in Gutian township of Liancheng county in southeast China’s Fujian province. (Photo/Luo Daorong)



For more than 400 years, Gutian township of Liancheng county in southeast China’s Fujian province has been famous for making Lianshi paper, a kind of high-quality paper which is made by hand using bamboo.

The craft was previously listed as provincial intangible cultural heritage in Fujian. The cultural heritage of the craft comprises 72 individual production procedures, including preparing bamboo shreds, soaking, making pulp, and drying.

Gutian has sold its Lianshi paper to countries and regions such as Japan and Southeast Asia for several hundreds of years, said Deng Jinkun, an inheritor of the ancient papermaking technique.

