Highlights of Vancouver Fashion Week in Canada

Xinhua) 16:14, October 24, 2021

A model displays a creation by "Priyanka" brand during the Vancouver Fashion Week in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 22, 2021. Vancouver Fashion Week returned with physical runway shows featuring designers from around the world with their Spring and Summer 2022 collections. The show will run from Oct. 22 to 24. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

