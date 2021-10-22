Xi pledges sustained Chinese support for UN, multilateralism

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations here next Monday, when he will deliver an important speech at the event, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

Over the past 50 years, China has greatly enhanced its cooperation with the United Nations and made notable achievements.

On various occasions, President Xi has reiterated China's support for the UN-centered international system and pledged greater contributions to advancing the noble cause of the United Nations.

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard.

Oct. 14, 2021

Addressing via video link the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference, Xi said China will continue to hold high the banner of true multilateralism, and stay connected with the world and abreast with the times.

"This way, we will contribute more to global development while pursuing our own development," he said.

China will not change course in its pursuit of a new system of open economy of higher standards, and China will not waver in its resolve to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, Xi said.

"China's door of opening-up will only open wider, and will never be closed," he added.

Oct. 12, 2021

Addressing via video link the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, Xi called on the international community to enhance cooperation, build consensus and pool strength to build a community of all life on Earth.

Noting that China has made remarkable progress in building an ecological civilization, Xi said China will continue to advance ecological progress, stay committed to implementing the new development philosophy emphasizing innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all, and build a beautiful China.

Sept. 21, 2021

China is always a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, defender of the international order and provider of public goods, Xi said in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We must improve global governance and practice true multilateralism," Xi said.

"In the world, there is only one international system, i.e. the international system with the United Nations at its core. There is only one international order, i.e. the international order underpinned by international law. There is only one set of rules, i.e. the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," he added.

Sept. 22, 2020

China is the largest developing country in the world, a country that is committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development, Xi said while addressing the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly via video.

"We will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence. We have no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country," Xi said.

China firmly upholds the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, he said.

"Global governance should be based on the principle of extensive consultation, joint cooperation and shared benefits so as to ensure that all countries enjoy equal rights and opportunities and follow the same rules," he said.

Jan. 18, 2017

China is a founding member of the United Nations and the first country to put its signature on the UN Charter, Xi said in his speech at the United Nations Office at Geneva.

China's support for multilateralism will increase as the country continues to develop itself, Xi said.

"China is ready to work with all the other UN member states as well as international organizations and agencies to advance the great cause of building a community of shared future for mankind," Xi said.

Sept. 28, 2015

Addressing the general debate of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, Xi said China will continue to contribute to global development.

"We are ready to share our development experience and opportunities with other countries and welcome them to board China's express train of development so that all of us will achieve common development," Xi said.

"China will continue to stand together with other developing countries. We firmly support greater representation and say of developing countries, especially African countries, in the international governance system," Xi said.

"China's vote in the United Nations will always belong to the developing countries," he said.

