Arrival of migratory birds turns China's Hainan into "bird paradise"
(People's Daily Online) 17:11, October 20, 2021
|Photo shows a cattle egret foraging on the back of a bull. (People's Daily Online/Zheng Meihua)
Since the arrival of autumn this year, south China's Hainan province has welcomed flocks of migratory birds.
Thanks to its improved ecological environment, Hainan is currently home to a rising number of trees and wetlands, as well as birds.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
