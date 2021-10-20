Languages

Arrival of migratory birds turns China's Hainan into "bird paradise"

(People's Daily Online) 17:11, October 20, 2021
Photo shows a cattle egret foraging on the back of a bull. (People's Daily Online/Zheng Meihua)

Since the arrival of autumn this year, south China's Hainan province has welcomed flocks of migratory birds.

Thanks to its improved ecological environment, Hainan is currently home to a rising number of trees and wetlands, as well as birds.


