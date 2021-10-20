Languages

Dunhuang elements shine at int’l fashion week

(People's Daily Online) 09:37, October 20, 2021
Models present creations featuring cultural elements from Dunhuang at the First Dunhuang International Fashion Week in Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu province on Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)


