Dunhuang elements shine at int’l fashion week
(People's Daily Online) 09:37, October 20, 2021
Models present creations featuring cultural elements from Dunhuang at the First Dunhuang International Fashion Week in Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu province on Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
