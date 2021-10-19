Chinese draft law vows fight against telecom, online fraud

Xinhua) 11:29, October 19, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- A draft law on anti-telecom and online fraud has been submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for the first reading on Tuesday.

The draft proposes real-name registration and login in telecom and internet service and calls for strengthening punishment against illegal selling, renting, and lending of telecom, Internet of Things, financial and online accounts.

