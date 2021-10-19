2021 IWUF Wushu Taolu Virtual Competition kicks off online

Xinhua) 09:37, October 19, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- International Wushu Federation (IWUF), the world governing body of the sport, announced that the 2021 IWUF Wushu Taolu Virtual Competition kicked off here on Monday with about 1,000 participants from 61 countries and regions.

As the first ever online wushu competition by IWUF, there are 11 competition events including Changquan, Daoshu, Qiangshu, Jianshu, Gunshu, Taijijian, Taijiquan, Taijishan, Nanquan, Nandao and Nangun.

The competitions are divided into three age groups: group A (12-14 years old), group B (15-17 years old) and group C (18 years old and above).

IWUF president Gou Zhongwen said in his online speech that the pandemic has had an impact on the training and life of everyone and that various events and activities of the IWUF have been postponed.

"The difficulties are temporary. We gather with great confidence and pass on more hope in jointly coping with challenges. IWUF Wushu Taolu Virtual Competition 2021 provides a new platform for athletes from the five continents to communicate and improve in the form of 'online wushu'," he said.

"I look forward to everyone at this special 'cloud gathering' to fully demonstrate their abilities and style, show the spirit and charm of wushu, and find rewards with a new and different kind of excitement."

Competition videos shall be shot and submitted through JUSTTOOL Competition Shooting Master App. The whole competition events will be broadcast from October 28 to November 3 (Beijing time) through the IWUF official media platforms.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)