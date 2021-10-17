Home>>
27th int'l chocolate festival Eurochocolate kicks off in Italy
(Xinhua) 09:52, October 17, 2021
An exhibitor arranges chocolate products during the Eurochocolate in Perugia, Italy, on Oct. 15, 2021. The 27th international chocolate festival Eurochocolate kicked off on Friday in Perugia, an Italian city with a tradition of chocolate production. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
