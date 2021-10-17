Bullet train for China-Laos railway arrives in Vientiane

Xinhua) 09:40, October 17, 2021

The Lane Xang EMU train passes by the China-Laos borderline inside a tunnel, Oct 15, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

VIENTIANE -- The streamlined "China-standard" bullet train, or electric multiple unit (EMU) train, for the China-Laos railway arrived at the newly built China-Laos Railway Vientiane Station on Saturday.

The EMU train was officially delivered to the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd., a joint venture based in the Lao capital Vientiane in charge of the railway's construction and operation, at a handover ceremony held in the station with the attendance of Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong and Lao Minister of Public Works and Transport Viengsavath Siphandone.

The EMU, named Lane Xang, is to be put into the upcoming railway trial run. Laos was once called the Lane Xang (million elephants) Kingdom. Lane Xang, also known as Lancang, the name of the upper section of the Mekong River in China, symbolizes the China-Laos relationship as good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners.

