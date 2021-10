Dreamlike autumn scenery in Arxan, N China’s Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 16:45, October 15, 2021

Beautiful woods in the urban area of the city of Arxan, Hinggan League, north China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo/Wu Huipeng)

Boasting distinctive and breathtaking scenery throughout every season, Arxan city of the Hinggan League, in north China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region, looks like a colorful fairyland in autumn, attracting numerous painters and photographers.

