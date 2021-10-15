Chinese female taikonaut to give second lesson in space

October 15, 2021

Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping meets the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese female taikonaut Wang Yaping will give a lesson while in orbit during the Shenzhou-13 mission, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Thursday.

It will be the second time for the taikonaut to broadcast a live lecture in space, deputy director of the CMSA Lin Xiqiang told a press conference ahead of the Shenzhou-13 launch, scheduled for 12:23 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Saturday.

Wang earned the title of China's first space teacher after delivering a televised science lecture to an audience of over 60 million schoolchildren during the Shenzhou-10 space mission in June 2013.

According to Lin, Wang will also carry out extravehicular activities during the Shenzhou-13 mission, a six-month stay in space. It will make her the first Chinese woman to leave footprints in the universe.

