Pic story of Beijing coulple's two-city elderly life

Pic story of Beijing couple's two-city elderly life

Li Zhanping (R) gathers with her friend at home in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2021. In recent years, many senior people in Beijing choose to spend their elderly life at nursing houses in other surrounding cities. Three years ago, the 80-year-old Beijinger Lyu Weiye, together with his wife Li Zhanping, decided to rest their remaining years at a nursing institution in Hebei Province, which is located only 30 kilometers away from Beijing. Now they live a very comfortable life between the two cities, enjoying the medical services at the nursing institution as well as gathering with their old friends in Beijing. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

