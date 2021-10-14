PBOC to issue 14 panda commemorative coins for 2022

Ecns.cn) 15:35, October 14, 2021

This photo shows the front side of a 30-gram panda commemorative gold coin. It has a face value of 500 yuan ($77.7). A maximum of 1,000,000 will be issued.(Photo/pbc.gov.cn)

The People's Bank of China will issue a set of panda commemorative coins on Oct. 20, 2021, according to its official website.

The set has eight common coins and six refined coins. All are legal tender that feature the Temple of Heaven, the country’s name, and the year of issuance on one side.

On the reverse side of the coin is inscribed with the scene of pandas playing in the snow, with “40” marking the 40th anniversary of the first panda coins, denomination, and weight.

