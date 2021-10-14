Home>>
SW China's Luzhou sees bumper rice harvest
(People's Daily Online) 15:21, October 14, 2021
|Aerial photo shows a rice field in Hejiang county. (Photo/Li Guiping)
Farmers from Hejiang county in Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan province have been busy harvesting rice in paddy fields these days.
This year, the area sown with rice in Hejiang county exceeded 513,000 mu (34,200 hectares), with an output of more than 304,000 tons, an increase of 1,000 mu and 3,000 tons year-on-year, respectively.
