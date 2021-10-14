China's civil service to open over 31,000 vacancies in annual intake

Xinhua) 14:27, October 14, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China plans to recruit 31,200 civil servants to work for 75 central agencies and 23 institutions directly attached to them in the 2022 civil servant intake, the State Administration of Civil Service announced Thursday.

Applications will be accepted online from Oct. 15 to 24, with positions to be posted on authorized websites, the administration said.

Candidates will need to take a national written exam, which is scheduled to be held on Nov. 28 across the country.

