Telling the truth: A New Zealand reporter's stories in China during COVID-19

People's Daily Online) 16:38, October 13, 2021

As COVID-19 still rages on around the world, people from different countries have their own unique stories to share. Reporters from People’s Daily Online have got in touch with foreign guests via video link in this episode of our program Call in Club.

Andy Boreham, a journalist from New Zealand, has been criticized by some Western audiences for his objective coverage of China’s great response to the pandemic.

