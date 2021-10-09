German imports from China up 20.4 pct y-o-y in August: Destatis

Xinhua) 09:47, October 09, 2021

A Mercedes-Benz Arocs 8X8 vehicle is seen at the Automobile exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The value of German goods imports from China reached 11.4 billion euros, while that of the country's total imports climbed to 93.8 billion euros in August, up 3.5 percent month-on-month and 18.1 percent year-on-year, according to Destatis.

BERLIN, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China remained Germany's biggest single import market in August, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Friday citing provisional data. The volume of goods bought by Germany from China increased by 20.4 percent year-on-year.

The value of German goods imports from China reached 11.4 billion euros (13.2 billion U.S. dollars), while that of the country's total imports climbed to 93.8 billion euros in August, up 3.5 percent month-on-month and 18.1 percent year-on-year, according to Destatis.

Workers pack the wolfberry products to be exported to Germany at a plant in Zhongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 19, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

The volume of German exports to China rose by 4.4 percent year-on-year to 7.6 billion euros.

Although total exports were still above last year's level, German exports in August declined by 1.2 percent month-on-month to 104.4 billion euros, according to Destatis.

"Problems in global supply chains, high logistics costs and unresolved trade disputes are darkening the economic skies and subsequently having a massive impact on exports," Joachim Lang, director general of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), said in a statement on Friday. (1 euro = 1.16 U.S. dollar)

Visitors gather at the booth of Miji from Germany at the Consumer Goods exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)