Italy finds molecular evidence of virus circulating in Sept. 2019
(CGTN) 16:39, October 08, 2021
A study in Italy has found molecular evidence of the coronavirus circulating as early as September 2019. It's the latest research to find traces of the pathogen months before the country's first clinical case.
