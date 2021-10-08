Home>>
Transportation hubs across China witness peak of return passengers
(Xinhua) 08:28, October 08, 2021
Passengers check in at the Shijiazhuang railway station in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2021. Transportation hubs across China are witnessing the peak of return passengers as the week-long holiday draws to an end on Thursday. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)
