Transportation hubs across China witness peak of return passengers

Xinhua) 08:28, October 08, 2021

Passengers check in at the Shijiazhuang railway station in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 7, 2021. Transportation hubs across China are witnessing the peak of return passengers as the week-long holiday draws to an end on Thursday. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

