China releases key transport technology layout through 2035
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021 shows a bullet train running in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Ministry of Science and Technology jointly issued a guideline mapping out key transport technology based on innovation for China through 2035, a spokesperson said Thursday.
The guideline emphasizes making breakthroughs in the bottleneck of technical problems in the transport sector. It sets the goal that self-reliance of key transport technology will be achieved by 2035, MOT spokesperson Sun Wenjian told a press conference.
It also plans out a series of research and development tasks on fundamental research, core technology, modern engineering technology and front-tier disruptive technology to bolster supply, according to the guideline.
Adhering to the philosophy of coordinated development of upstream and downstream industrial chains, transformation and upgrading of transportation construction, equipment and service sectors will be fully promoted.
Mechanisms will optimize to spur the vitality of innovative entities as much as possible, Sun said. Sun added that legislation in artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) will be studied and drawn up.
