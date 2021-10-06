Armored vehicles march in formation during maneuver training

October 06, 2021

Armored vehicles attached to a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army march in formation during a maneuver training exercise in the Gobi desert on September 17, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weiyan)

