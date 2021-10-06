Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases, 2 local infections

Xinhua) 10:33, October 06, 2021

A staff member checks the personal information of a traveler at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 2, 2021.(Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 24 imported COVID-19 cases and two locally-transmitted infections on Tuesday, the National Health Commission in its daily report on Wednesday.

One of the newly reported local cases was registered in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, and the other in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Of the new imported cases, 13 were reported in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, two in Guangxi, and one each in Jilin, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Fujian, and Shandong.

There were no new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 on the mainland, the commission said.

A total of 9,190 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Of them, 8,663 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 527 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

As of Tuesday, the mainland had reported a total of 96,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of them, 90,836 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

Currently, there were 838 confirmed cases receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 12 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, one of whom was reported in Yunnan while the others were imported. There were 352 asymptomatic cases, of whom 338 were imported, still under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,237 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 75 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,262 cases, including 844 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,931 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 64 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)