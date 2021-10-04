Home>>
Museums present collections during Long Night of Museums in Austria
(Xinhua) 13:40, October 04, 2021
People visit the Ottakringer Brewery in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 2, 2021. The Ottakringer Brewery was transformed into a museum for one night to greet visitors as part of the Long Night of Museums on Saturday. Around 640 museums, galleries, and cultural institutions presented their collections and exhibitions during the Long Night of Museums. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)
