Museums present collections during Long Night of Museums in Austria

Xinhua) 13:40, October 04, 2021

People visit the Ottakringer Brewery in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 2, 2021. The Ottakringer Brewery was transformed into a museum for one night to greet visitors as part of the Long Night of Museums on Saturday. Around 640 museums, galleries, and cultural institutions presented their collections and exhibitions during the Long Night of Museums. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

