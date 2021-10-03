Afghan media safety group resumes all activities in Kabul

Afghans walk in a market in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

"AJSC has started its normal activities as before and journalists and media workers can contact us," said Afghanistan's independent media group.

KABUL, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan's independent media group Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) has resumed all its activities about 45 days after the Taliban takeover of the Central Asian country.

"After the political and government change in the country, some activities of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) were stopped. AJSC has started its normal activities as before and journalists and media workers can contact us," the group said in a press release on Saturday.

The AJSC also welcomed the release of a photojournalist, Murtaza Samadi, from custody in the western Herat province, who was arrested in early September.

"It is very appropriate occasion for AJSC to thank the officials of the Interior Ministry," it said.

