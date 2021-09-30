Home>>
HK entrepreneur: National security law key for prosperity
(People's Daily App) 13:50, September 30, 2021
Marcus Liu, who owns a chain of cafes in Hong Kong, condemned Nancy Pelosi's description of "a beautiful sight to behold", saying his workers were threatened and sites forced to close. He said the national security law will be crucial for long-term stability and prosperity.
