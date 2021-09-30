Home>>
Shanghai releases latest promo video of upcoming CIIE
(People's Daily App) 11:04, September 30, 2021
Jinbao, the mascot of the import expo, invites people from around the world to come to Shanghai to feel the city's energy in the latest promotional video of the upcoming fourth China International Import Expo to be held from November 5 to 10.
