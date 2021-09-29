Home>>
In pics: skywalker gibbons at Gaoligong Mountain, Yunnan
(Xinhua) 16:38, September 29, 2021
A skywalker gibbon is seen at the Gaoligong Mountain, Baoshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 28, 2021. Skywalker gibbon, a typical arboreal animal, is one of the national key protected wild animals, mainly found in Gaoligong Mountain. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
