In pics: skywalker gibbons at Gaoligong Mountain, Yunnan

Xinhua) 16:38, September 29, 2021

A skywalker gibbon is seen at the Gaoligong Mountain, Baoshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 28, 2021. Skywalker gibbon, a typical arboreal animal, is one of the national key protected wild animals, mainly found in Gaoligong Mountain. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

