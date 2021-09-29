China's Human Rights Action Plan fully implemented, finds third-party evaluation

September 29, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2016-2020), released by the Chinese government in September 2016, has been fully implemented, according to an evaluation report by third-party experts.

All of the 168 objectives and tasks in The Action Plan have been completed, with the nation achieving many ahead of schedule or going beyond the targets set, said the report evaluating the implementation of the Action Plan unveiled Wednesday.

