65 countries oppose interference in China's internal affairs under pretext of human rights

Xinhua) 10:01, September 25, 2021

GENEVA, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Friday delivered a joint statement on behalf of 65 countries at the 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, stressing that respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states represent basic norms that govern international relations.

The joint statement says that issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are China's internal affairs that brook no interference by any external forces, and reiterates support for China's implementation of the "one country, two systems" in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The joint statement says that all parties should abide by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity; respect the rights of the people of each state to choose independently the path for human rights development in accordance with their national conditions; and treat all human rights with the same emphasis.

It calls upon all states to uphold multilateralism, solidarity and collaboration, and to promote and protect human rights through constructive dialogue and cooperation.

The joint statement emphasizes that the 65 countries oppose the politicization of human rights and double standards. They also oppose unfounded allegations against China out of political motivation and based on disinformation, and reject interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

Six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have also issued a joint letter supporting China's position. More than 20 countries have expressed their support to China in their national statements.

Altogether, nearly 100 countries have expressed their understanding and support for China's legitimate position.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)