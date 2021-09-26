Int'l community opposes politicization of human rights issues, baseless allegations against China

-- Up to 65 countries voiced opposition at a UNHRC session to the politicization of human rights issues, especially those unfounded allegations against China out of political motivation.

-- Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the UN Office at Geneva, stressed at the session that the trick of taking human rights as a political tool should be jointly opposed and rejected by the international community.

-- The international community has also voiced deep concerns over the human rights situation in some western countries, calling on them to face up to and solve their own problems.

GENEVA, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- In a joint statement delivered Friday at the 48th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, 65 countries voiced their opposition to the politicization of human rights issues, especially those unfounded allegations against China out of political motivation.

Pointing out that the allegations are based on disinformation, the joint statement, delivered by Pakistan on behalf of the countries, rejected interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

In addition to the joint statement, six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council issued a joint letter to back China, and more than 20 countries expressed their support for China in their national statements.

As Hector Constant Rosales, permanent representative of Venezuela to the UN Office in Geneva, has said, the latest voice from the international society once again highlighted the need to respect countries' sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as the basic norms and principles that govern international relations.

OPPOSE POLITICIZING HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUES

The joint statement delivered by Pakistan said that issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are China's internal affairs that brook no interference by any external forces, and reiterated support for China's implementation of "one country, two systems" in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

It called on all states to uphold multilateralism, solidarity and collaboration, and to promote and protect human rights through constructive dialogue and cooperation.

Also on Friday, Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the UN Office at Geneva, stressed at the session that the trick of taking human rights as a political tool should be jointly opposed and rejected by the international community.

Photo taken on June 8, 2020 shows a protester holding a sign that reads "Black Lives Matter" near the White House during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Washington D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

"Turning a blind eye to their own human rights problems, some countries, out of political purposes, continue to interfere in the internal affairs of others under the pretext of human rights, in an attempt to impose their own values on others," the Chinese envoy said.

He further pointed out that this seriously undermines the sovereignty and independence of other countries as well as international solidarity and cooperation, and causes persistent damage to the international efforts to promote and protect human rights.

Earlier this week, speaking on behalf of a group of countries at another meeting of the ongoing human rights session, Chen highlighted that a democratic and equitable international order is essential to the promotion and protection of human rights.

Urging all parties to practice true multilateralism and make the international order more just and equitable, Chen stressed the importance of the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and expressed opposition to bullying, unilateralism and double standards.

The Chinese diplomat called on all nations to remain open and inclusive, respect the diversity of civilizations and the development paths independently chosen by countries, and refrain from imposing one's own social system and model on others or creating division and confrontation.

Protesters hold placards with anti-racism messages during the Million People March demonstration to protest against systemic racism in the UK in London, Britain, Aug. 30, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

INTERVENTION, POWER POLITICS GET NO SUPPORT

Using human rights as a political tool to serve their own interests, some Western countries have indulged in intervention and power politics, creating countless human rights disasters around the world.

The UN human rights session from Sept. 13 to Oct. 8 is held at a time when Afghanistan is experiencing dramatic changes after the United States' hasty withdrawal from the war-torn country.

Delivering a joint statement on behalf of a group of countries earlier this month, Jiang Duan, minister of the Chinese mission to the UN in Geneva, pointed out that by April 2020, at least 47,000 Afghan civilians had been killed in the war waged by the United States and more than ten million Afghan people had been displaced.

"The United States and its allies have conducted military intervention in Afghanistan for 20 years, which severely undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, compromised its economic and social development, and violated the human rights of the Afghan people," Jiang said.

In another joint statement delivered at the session, Jiang said that although the U.S. military has withdrawn from Afghanistan, the crimes of killing civilians by the U.S. troops and its allies must be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators must be held accountable.

"The drastic change in Afghanistan shows once again that military intervention and power politics get no support. Imposing the American-style democracy on others will only lead to chaos and turmoil and is doomed to failure," he said.

A man sits beside white flags placed on the National Mall to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

HUMAN RIGHTS WOES IN THE WEST

The international community has also voiced deep concerns over the human rights situation in some western countries, calling on them to face up to and solve their own problems.

Speaking on behalf of a group of countries on Friday, Jiang told the UN council that systemic racism and racial discrimination are deep-rooted in Britain, while hate speech, xenophobia and relevant violence are increasingly exacerbated there.

The diplomat further pointed out that Britain has serious poverty, with one third of families that have children under the age of five living in poverty.

During the first week of the current UN human rights session, the spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the UN Office at Geneva issued a statement, saying that the United States actually is the "champion" in the world in killing Muslims.

Since 2011, the statement said, illegal wars waged by the United States in Afghanistan, the Middle East and elsewhere have led to more than 800,000 deaths, most of whom are civilians, and tens of millions in displacement.

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2021 shows the site of a car bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Sayed Mominzadah/Xinhua)

In recent years, the statement added, the human rights situation and living conditions of Americans have deteriorated, while the U.S. government remains indifferent and has done nothing.

"The United States is the only developed country where millions of people are still in starvation, and nearly one seventh of its population are struggling in poverty," the statement said.

Naming the United States a "human rights perpetrator" and a "loser" in protecting its own people's human rights, including the rights to health during the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement urged the United States to act as a "decent power" and invest its resources in improving the welfare and human rights of its own people, rather than violating the human rights of people in other countries and "playing low political tricks."

